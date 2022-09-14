Articulate appeals by longtime county employee and member of the Staff Advisory Focus Group Annette Massie and sheriff’s Lt. Charles Coleman to reconsider a resolution pertaining to paid time off and long-term sick bank appeared to sway the supervisor's decision to table a portion of the amendment at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Massie told supervisors that following a review of the proposed changes by employees, “The most significant impression left in their minds was, unsettling employer trust.”
Massie expressed confidence that a satisfactory resolution can still be found. She chronicled how an historic failure to fund the employee’s retirement health insurance fund has precipitated the current budget shortfall and corresponding countermeasures proposed in the amendment.
According to Massie, as it was originally intended, the retirement health savings fund was created to pay retirees for their unused accumulated sick bank hours earned during their employment.
“The county would pay a per capita amount to each department to fund this account. Dollars budgeted by a specific department for an affected employee’s retirement would transfer to the county’s health insurance fund,” Massie said.
Massie contended that a review of the retirement health savings account by the Administration Committee in 2018 “showed that zero dollars had been allocated in 2012, 13 and 14 and zero dollars outside the budget were transferred for 2011, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 17.”
Massie went on to note that in 2021, Resolution 9 authorized the transfer of more than $1 million dollars reallocated from a recently closed fund because the retirement health savings had a history of being underfunded.
“We experienced a growing retirement eligible work force at the same time as the RHS fund appears to have been starved,” Massie said.
Preserve program
County Administrator Ken Witt explained that the purpose of the amendment is to return the long-term sick bank to its intended purpose as a stop-gap measure to supplement employees income in the case of an extended absence while also making it affordable for the County.
“The main intention of the LTSB is for long-term illness, if you get cancer, have a baby or some other thing that causes you to be off for an extended period of time … It wasn’t ever really intended to be a retirement vehicle for employees. We’re saving all of the hours in the LTSB but we’re reducing the end payouts by decreasing the value of those hours,” Witt explained.
The amendment would create a de-escalating scale of value for the additional hours employees move into the long-term sick bank that would enable the county to cover the annual outgoing payouts with the $250,000 it allocates each year for that purpose.
The proposed scale would pay the first 250 hours at 100% of an employee’s final pay rate, the next 500 hours at 50%, and all hours over 750 at 25%. 70 employees with current long-term sick bank balances over 250 hours would have those dollar values “grandfathered” in.
Dollar values will be recalculated Dec. 31, and 100% payouts would be continued until Dec. 31, 2023..
“That’s how we would save the program while making it affordable within our budget,” Witt said.
As the amendment was presented, it would grandfather in all of the hours employees currently have vested in the long-term sick bank through 2022 at a cost of $710,000. An additional amendment by the Administration Committee would extend the grandfather clause for an additional year to the end of 2023 at an additional cost of $420,000 to the county. This action would affect roughly 70 current employees.
Witt would recommend that the county transfer funds from the unassigned fund balance to pay for the projected LTSB payouts scheduled in 2022 and 2023.
Supervisor Cathy Leaf made a motion to separate Section 2.4, the portion of the amendment pertaining to PTO and LTSB, and send it back to the Administration Committee for further review.
Supervisors voted to approve Leaf’s motion and then approved the balance of the resolution amending the personnel policies pertaining to work related injuries and illness and separation from employment .
Memory care center
Supervisors tabled a resolution to repurpose The Kitty Rhoades Memorial Memory Care Center into a medically monitored withdrawal management facility following news that the county’s grant application failed.
Administrator Witt delivered the disappointing news when he announced that the St. Croix County Health and Human Services Department grant application for $1 million from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to convert the Kitty Rhoades Center into a 10-16 bed medically monitored withdrawal management service was unsuccessful.
“We’ve been informed that we are not getting that grant,” Witt said.
The county had allocated $150,000 in ARPA funds to supplement the grant funds to convert the facility.
The management service designed to provide medical and behavioral health care for persons who are intoxicated or in withdrawal from any substance and who may also have co-occurring mental health conditions has grown into top priority for regional health professionals as well as law enforcement in recent years.
Expansion update
Witt reported that the first round of bid packages for the construction of the shell and core of the government center addition are due to go out by the end of September. Bids will be due back to the county by November.
Bid packages for the interior and remodel of the government center expansion are scheduled to go out in February.
Cost projections for the project will be updated at the October board meeting.
Quick Hits
Supervisors approved a detailed proposal of the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan as presented by Witt and allocated $3,584,000 of the fund balance in the CIP fund to pay for 17 CIP projects in 2023.
Clifton Larson Allen LLP Manager John Sherwood walked supervisors through the highlights of the 2021 Audit of St. Croix County finances.
One measure of a municipality’s fiscal health is the amount of unassigned funds as a percentage of the general fund that would be available to run the municipality for 3-4 months without any additional revenue. The government recognized standard is 33%. The county currently sits at 47.2%.
Sherwood generally gave the county’s finances a clean bill of health while noting that the County Health and Human Services facility is audited separately and has shown an operating loss for the past three years.
Supervisors tabled the appointment of Dr. Faisal Anwar to the Health and Human Services Board to fill a vacant term due to expire in April 2025.
Supervisors approved a resolution designating the St. Croix County Sheriff Emergency Communications Center as the Public Safety Answering Point for all of St. Croix County.
Supervisors approved the Community Development Resource Management Division’s request to apply for a $5,300 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Lake Monitoring and Protection Grant focused on Aquatic Invasive Species outreach, education and monitoring.
Supervisors approved an ordinance amending Chapter 30, Parks of the St. Croix County Code of Ordinances updating the names of St. Croix County park properties, prohibiting hunting and trapping on specific St. Croix County park properties and trails, prohibiting most usage of trail cameras on County park properties, updating the list of St. Croix County park properties at which admission fees for vehicle parking and watercraft launch are required, and clarifying fee language regarding self-registration of vehicles and for commercial use permits.
