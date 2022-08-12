Support staff at the Hudson School District have been playing catch up all summer. With three months left in the 2021-22 school year, staff shortages began to require a level of team work it hadn’t before.

District administration, human resources and teachers spent time in the school kitchens helping the nutritional staff serve students.

There were too few hands on deck for the remaining lunch ladies to do the work alone.

With just a few weeks left until the 2022-23 school year starts, the situation hasn’t gotten any easier.

It is crunch time to find the over 80 support staff needed to fill the current vacancies, including janitorial staff, paraprofessionals, crossing guards, a variety of nutrition services positions, school-age care providers and more.

“Each year it’s gotten harder,” Assistant Director of Student Services Jordan Wood said. “This year is by far the hardest.”

Wood has spent hours each day interviewing candidates for positions in the student services department. These openings include a variety of support roles, like paraprofessionals and special education teachers. He explained that these are unique roles that change annually, depending on what students walk in the doors and what supports they need.

District positions available Athletic game workers Athletic coaches Crossing guards Custodians Door monitors Noon duty supervisors Nutrition/food services Office administrative assistants Paraprofessionals, special education Raider Fitness Center assistants School age care providers Substitute support staff

Right now, he is searching to fill over 20 positions.

The various departments have had a number of applicants and interviews, however, unlike years prior, more candidates than not seem to drop off the map after their interviews. Or even before.

“You’re thinking, ‘yes, we’re ready to hire you.’ And then they disappear. They don’t respond,” Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said. Habisch-Ahlin serves as the assistant director of community relations and works directly with school-age care, another service facing severe staff shortages.

As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Wisconsin remained very low, at 2.9%, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

People are working.

Though no one can say for sure why this challenge has come on so immensely this year, there are a few aspects that the district leadership wonders about.

“I think the pandemic just shook people a little,” Assistant Director of Nutrition Services Nickole Siegman said.

After COVID-19, labor shortages in nearly every industry appeared to be a trend.

Another is interest. Wood has called the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the University of Wisconsin-Stout in search of potential applicants for positions available in his department.

“They don’t have as many people in their programs as they used to,” he said.

Affordable housing was another aspect Habisch-Ahlin knows is a barrier for many. In Hudson, even a competitive salary, benefits and starting bonus can’t erase the fact that to live here is not always a feasible option. For commuters, many of the same jobs available in Hudson can be sought at other school districts where the cost of living is lower.

All positions have been updated to competitive wages with benefits and bonuses to try to attract candidates.

For nutrition services, both staff and their children in the district are offered free meals.

For school-age care staff, their children in the district are offered free childcare.

Additionally, a $250 hiring bonus and $1,000 retention bonus have been added to the list of benefits for some of the open positions.

This is on top of the healthcare, dental and other routine benefits offered for full-time employees.

The district is providing as much as they can, but they know they’re competing with private industry jobs that can provide much more.

At a certain point, it all comes back to the work.

“Not just myself, but there are so many people in my department that want to do the best they can for students, and are we going to be able to do that? Are we going to be able to do the best we can?” Siegman questioned.

Serving 2,500 meals a day, district wide, there is only so much nutrition services can do when they’re short staffed.

“I don’t think people always realize how much prep it takes to get that food out,” Siegman said.

She recounted an interaction she had with her mom when discussing the situation her staff is in.

“Worst case scenario, peanut butter and jelly,” her mom said.

At face value, that may seem like a viable, temporary solution. Logistically, it’s not as simple as it sounds.

“Think about making 900 peanut butter and jellies,” she said. “Even something as simple as that takes an extreme amount of labor.”

It takes training and a number of skills to work in any kitchen, but a unique set to work in a school one.

In nutrition services alone, there are 15 jobs open.

Siegman spends a significant amount of time planning menus, but that is heavily reliant on the number of staff she has to execute those meal choices. With fewer staff, lunches must be simplified, despite Siegman’s ultimate goal of returning to scratch cooking.

In the meantime, there are only so many options available to maintain serving thousands of meals a day to students of all ages. When there isn’t enough staff to serve lunch either, the number of meal options available to students that day, specifically at the high school, diminishes.

The challenges are immeasurable and cyclical. Often one attempt to relieve strain in one department can cause it in another.

There are only so many days disposable trays can be used in the cafeteria line when there isn’t anyone to operate the dishwasher. When this does happen, the limited janitorial staff has to attend to lunch room trash more often, setting aside other potential tasks at that moment.

When human resources staff take a few hours out of their work day to assist in serving lunches at Hudson High School, the workload in their office begins to pile up.

“Where are we willing to accept discomfort, because this hurts worse,” Wood said about how staff have to figure out where to let go and where to put energy, collectively. “We’re willing to struggle with this pain to get this taken care of.”

Siegman, Wood and Habisch-Ahlin already feel they’ve been asking so much of their staff. It is hard to ask them to pick up more slack for the positions left unfilled. And despite the dedication and ongoing commitment from many, in support departments or otherwise, operating a school that is short of more than 80 staff, is not sustainable.

“It’s survival mode,” Siegman said.

Wood and other leadership are ready to work with applicants, as much as they can, to find a place for them in the district.

Though things like work-day hours can’t be adjusted for paraprofessional applicants, as students are in the buildings during set hours, Wood can work with applicants on certifications and licensing required to do specific jobs.

Additionally, options to work a few part-time jobs in the district to create a full-time paycheck and benefits, like nutritional services in the morning and school-age care in the afternoon, can be arranged.

For support staff, the application process is an easy eight question form, many of which are name, contact information and what positions you’re interested in.