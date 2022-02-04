A robbery occurred this afternoon at BMO Harris Bank, 2417 Monetary Blvd., in Hudson.
The Hudson Police Department posted a Facebook update with information regarding the incident.
Officers responded to the robbery-in-progress alarm at the bank around noon. Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a slender build, had fled on foot.
A perimeter was set up and the area searched, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect was last seen wearing a green stocking hat, wide rimmed sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a dark coat, purple latex gloves, black pants and black boots.
Both the gender and race of the subject are unknown.
"The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community," the Facebook post from the Hudson Police Department states.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 715-386-4771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.