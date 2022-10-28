A new community organization in the region is interested in hearing directly from local residents about the issues impacting their lives and communities. Grassroots Organizing Western Wisconsin (GROWW) is holding listening sessions that are open to anyone who wants to share their thoughts, stories and ideas about how we can work together to make our communities better places to live.
Listening sessions will be held in Baldwin on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Baldwin Agriculture Service Center, 1960 Eighth Ave., Baldwin, and in Menomonie on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dunn County Historical Society’s Holtby Hall, 1820 John Russell Road, Menomonie. These will be open, respectful and non-partisan conversations aimed at finding common ground.
“With so many challenges facing people, we believe that things get better when people from different walks of life get together and find out what we have in common,” Jenelle Ludwig Krause, executive director of GROWW, said. “So often, people closest to the problems are also closest to the solutions, yet those are the same people who don’t have a seat at the table. We plan to change that.”
Next year, GROWW will be launching a community-led project focused on addressing an issue that is widely and deeply felt by people in the region such as housing, food insecurity, mental health, water quality or another issue that may arise during the listening process.
GROWW is a homegrown organization working in seven counties across west-central Wisconsin with a mission to build power together to create the change we need for everyone in our communities to make ends meet, live with dignity and have a voice in shaping the decisions that impact us.
