Tracy Berglund of Thrivent, a not-for-profit, financial services organization, will be hosting free CPR and AED classes for adult, child and infant certification.
The classes will take place Thursday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Trinity Academy located on 1205 Sixth Street, Hudson.
RSVP to Doreen Bonk at 715-954-4595 or doreen.bonk@thrivent.com at least two weeks prior to the class date.
A light meal will be provided for attendees.
Thrivent asks attendees to give back to their community by bringing diapers, baby wipes, baby products, personal hygiene products for women and men, fruit roll ups, snack crackers and paper towels for the St. Croix Valley Food Shelf.
If able, twin, full or queen sheet sets, comforters, blankets, mattress pads, or bed pillows will be accepted for We Do Feet, a local outreach ministry that provides basic household items to anyone in need.
If you prefer to give a monetary donation, checks should be made payable to St. Croix Valley Food Shelf or We Do Feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.