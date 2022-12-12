On Dec. 8 residents at the WinterGreen Senior Living were greeted by representatives from six different organizations. The representatives were at WinterGreen to talk about how fundraising efforts from residents will help their organizations.

WinterGreen President Faye Matteson said residents held two fundraising events. One event was a bake sale and the other was a silent auction.

The fundraisers were successful as residents raised over $2,400.

“It was impressive because both fundraising events only lasted 24 hours,” Matteson said.

The total money raised was split amongst the six organizations. Each organization received $600.

“We are so grateful for your support,” Turning Point President Patty Schachtner said.

Located in River Falls, Turning Point is a shelter that helps victims of domestic violence. Schachtner said Turning Point has helped over 700 victims this year. She said the money will be used to provide resources to victims.

Talk of the Hour representatives Grace Place, New Richmond E.P. Rock Elementary, Hudson Operation Help, Hudson Bridge for Hudson Youth, Hudson Turning Point, River Falls Free Clinic for Pierce and St. Croix Counties, River Falls

Dolf Schmidt is the principal of E.P. Rock Elementary School. He said the money will be used as an “angel fund” for a student who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“This money will cover added costs for the student and her family. I thank you all for your support in raising the money for this cause,” Schmidt said.

Bake sale items included holiday themed cookies, cakes and other sweets. The silent auction had a range of items. Matteson said the most popular auction items were the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers basket.

WinterGreen residents also collected hats and mittens which were donated to Operation Help in Hudson.