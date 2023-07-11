The Hudson Food Walk shows off an array of food styles, dives into the area’s history, its art scene and takes in the natural beauty of the St. Croix river views.
The walks started in 2017 by Katie and Brian Elwood after being inspired by a Minneapolis tour.
“The seed was planted there,” Katie said.
While getting their feet on the ground, the Elwood’s knew the tour had to give back to Hudson in some capacity. The two then found that donating a portion of their ticket sales to the St. Croix Valley Food Bank was the right move to make.
“We are grateful for the support from the Hudson Food Walk. The commitment shown by this local business, and so many others, to give back to our organization truly exemplifies the strength and compassion of our community,” Ann Searles the Executive Director St. Croix Valley Food Bank, said.
Their first year exceeded Elwood’s expectations with enthusiastic suggestions from their guests to extend the tours to being available during the spring, summer and fall seasons.
Since starting, the Hudson Food Walk has hosted 200 tours with 2,000 guests and has collaborated with 14 different community education programs.
The tour goes through the businesses of Pier 500, Black Rooster Bistro, Barkers Bar and Grill, Pedro’s del Este, Knoke’s Chocolate and Nuts, St. Croix Baking Company and Grand Fête.
“We have a nice mix of longstanding and new restaurants,” she said.
With experienced Hudson locals being the trusted guides, people have often returned to the tours with newcomers and are just eager to share the area with others, she explained.
“It doesn’t feel like work,” she said “[We have] a front row seat to people experiencing Hudson.”
The tours take place every Saturday and Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are available for $50.
The Hudson Food Walk can be reached at 715-255-0428 or info@hudsonfoodwalk.com.
