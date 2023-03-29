With about 500 people in attendance, the Hudson School District hosted its second annual Celebration of Nations event on March 9 at the high school.
Coordinated by the Hudson English Language Learning Department, thanks in part to a Star Grant from the Education Foundation of Hudson, the event was open to the district and the community.
“It was an amazing opportunity to show off all of the diversity we have in Hudson, as well as what students are learning in the classroom that celebrates different cultures,” ELL teacher Melissa Miller said. “It was a moving event seeing so many people proud of their heritage and providing community members with the opportunity to learn about the cultures present in our community.”
There were a number of community volunteers who attended, created displays and taught other attendees about their cultures.
Local businesses donated food for the event so attendees could also taste the variety of cultural food, including Los Habaneros, Pizza Planet, Sapporo, Pearl Dragon, Tsuta Ramen, Best Maid, Mariachi Jalisco, Duc Chinese and Mikkos Thai Kitchen.
Through the Education Foundation of Hudson grant, the district hired local professional entertainment including CAAM Chinese Dance Theatre, Mariachi Jalisco and Danzas Colombianas. The district also partnered with members of the Spanish Honors Society to run interactive craft tables for the event as well as the German Club giving lessons and sharing information and artifacts.
“We are so thankful for all of our volunteers, participants and attendees that made this event possible. We look forward to holding the third annual Celebration of Nations next year with even more nations and cultures represented.”
It is never too early to mark your calendars – Thursday, April 25, 2024 at the high school.
