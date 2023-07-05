The number of days placed under air quality advisories continues to increase — a trend that is likely to continue for the summer.
This year, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued air quality alerts for 10 events over 26 days. Since 2012, air quality across the United States has been improving, making this year an anomaly.
“This year has been an exceptionally bad year both for wildfire smoke and for ozone,” said MPCA air quality forecaster David Brown.
In recent weeks, wildfires have continued to rage in Canada, including Quebec, Ontario and Alberta. Smoke from these fires can cause a massive amount of fine particle pollution.
“A single large wildfire — say like a 1,000-acre wildfire — can generate as much fine particle pollution in a day as a large power plant or factory would in the United States in an entire year,” Brown said.
Winds carry those pollutants in high concentrations for hundreds of miles to Minnesota and Wisconsin, causing observable effects such as a hazy sky and a smoky smell.
Brown said there is no sign of these wildfires slowing down. With the warmest and driest months still ahead, it is likely their impact will continue to be felt throughout the summer.
Enough smoke makes its way into the United States so that it can linger, leaving moderate air quality until the next event occurs, Brown said. This may leave the Twin Cities area “at least a little hazy — at least — for the rest of the summer.”
This year has been exceptionally bad for ozone as well. In a normal summer, the MPCA only records one or two ozone events, Brown said. So far this summer, the MPCA has recorded almost 20.
Ground-level ozone is produced when pollutants like nitrogen oxides or volatile organic compounds react with the air. Favorable conditions, including low humidity, warm temperatures and sunny weather, increase the likelihood of ozone production.
Both of these types of air quality patterns can have serious health effects.
St. Croix County Public Health recommends citizens check the air quality index and understand what it means.
During times of poor air quality, citizens should limit outdoor activities and use air filtration, including the use of a mask like an N95 for essential outdoor activities. Those in sensitive groups, including those with pre-existing conditions and young children, and those with extended exposure outdoors may experience health effects sooner.
While this year may be an anomaly, Brown said persisting trends such as climate change may play a role. As temperatures increase and droughts become more common, the environment will continue to have conditions favorable to wildfires.
Other factors, such as global weather patterns, play a significant role as well. Brown said it has been an El Niño year. North America will likely experience above-average temperatures as the eastern Pacific Ocean waters warm up, pushing warmer temperatures further north.
Although community members cannot control what pollutants come into their area, they can take personal measures to reduce their contribution to poor air quality.
The MPCA recommends limiting the use of gas-operated engines, reducing vehicle trips and avoiding backyard fires.
