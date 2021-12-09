One day, not so many months ago, Tessa Boury, director of the Hudson Hospital Foundation, received a call from a previous patient looking to honor the son she’d lost 35 years ago. After receiving a grant, she was interested in partnering with the Hudson Hospital Foundation to create something in his memory.
“What can we do?” she asked Boury.
After brainstorming various ways she could honor her son, Boury proposed going bigger with a community healing garden that would support a need in the community, in addition to honoring her son.
She was in.
The garden will be “where parents who’ve gone through loss, patients and their loved ones, staff and the community have a place to go to heal -- to just sit in nature and to also know that they are cared for and not alone” Boury said.
To the right of the entrance of the emergency department, there's an alcove, lined with mosaic birdhouses and home to a whimsical sculpture. The area will be completely redesigned and made more accessible for families and the community as well as more thoughtful and intentional, Boury said.
Though the woman’s original grant was only for $10,000, the total cost of the garden was around $200,000.
This cost will include the landscaping, pergola and pavers for families who experience infant loss in the hospital to memorialize their child, their plans and hopes at no cost.
The community, through events like the Hudson Dessert Showdown, will be asked to contribute to the cost of the garden. “Which is cool that the community is making [the garden],” Boury said. “We are creating it for each other.”
The Dessert Showdown brought in $65,000 to go toward the project. There will be more fundraisers to come to fulfill the anticipated costs.
Next spring, work on the garden is scheduled to begin. The Hudson Hospital Foundation attempts to use every available penny for the project and as little for the work they can do themselves.
Groundskeeper Mike Larson designed the garden. The foundation will likely call on community volunteers to do much of the planting and landscaping.
“I plan to roll up my sleeves and get out there with a shovel,” President of the Hudson Hospital & Clinic Tom Borowski said.
The project itself, though a new idea in the grand scheme of things, has been a labor of love. “It’s been all hands on deck,” Borowski said.
Boury estimates that the garden will be completed by the end of next summer.
