Twenty Hudson students traveled to Germany with the German American Partnership Program from June 12-29. This fall, the students will host their German partners in return.
Hudson High School works with Hanns-Seidel-Gymnasium High School in Hösbach, Germany to assign each student a partner in the other country. GAPP gives students the opportunity to experience another country by staying with a host family for 18 days, attending school, shopping at grocery stores and all the other tasks in the host family’s daily routine.
“It is so much different being a part of a family than simply a tourist,” said German Teacher Beth Buckmaster.
When she was 15, Buckmaster traveled to Germany with GAPP. Before, she did not envision herself becoming a teacher, but she fell in love with traveling and studying abroad. Now, she leads her students on the same trip that changed the trajectory of her life.
To be eligible, students had to complete the equivalent of two years of German coursework, be in good academic standing and complete an application.
“The GAPP program was one of the main reasons I started taking German in school,” said incoming senior Davis Miller.
GAPP is intended for sophomores and juniors because students need to host their partners during the next school year. Often, these students only have taken about three or four years of a language. While it may be difficult to keep up with native speakers, the program encourages students to speak as much German as possible with the host family.
In addition to developing language skills, this experience helps students understand different cultures and traditions, according to Buckmaster.
“One way is not the only way,” she said.
Buckmaster said students experience what they learn in the classroom. It’s one thing to be told that bread, meat and cheese can be breakfast foods in Germany. But, on this trip, the students can see it — and maybe even eat it.
“It gave me a new perspective on life and how differently people live,” said Griffin Swarbrick, an incoming junior.
While most of their time was spent experiencing everyday life, the group also took time to visit some of Germany’s famous landmarks, including the Alps, the Rhine River and Zugspitze, the highest point in Germany. All the while, they learned about the beauty of the country and its history.
“Be curious, not judgmental,” Buckmaster said, quoting Ted Lasso,
This year’s trip had a lot of firsts. For many, it was their first time flying, traveling to Europe or spending an extended period of time away from family. Buckmaster said these students went to Germany and stayed in a stranger’s house just because they were curious.
“It’s opened up their experiences beyond just Hudson, Wisconsin,” she said.
Although they have returned from Germany, the program continues.
This coming fall, 20 German students and two teachers will be hosted by their partners in Hudson for 14 days, allowing them to experience American culture in return.
Many students stay in contact with their partners in Germany or decide to visit. Miller said he is already planning to return to Germany to visit his host family.
“I think the impact goes beyond 18 days,” Buckmaster said.
She still hears from previous students who tell her about the lasting effect GAPP has left on their lives. While none of them are German teachers, it changed the trajectory of their lives, as well.
“It makes it all worth it for me — to be away from my own family, to be away from my friends, to be away from my bed,” Buckmaster said.
“Having two of my favorite teachers along with some of my closest friends created memories I’ll always cherish,” Miller said.
