The Phipps Center for the Arts was recently awarded a $5,500 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation to assure that art galleries remain open and free for the public.
This specific grant supports the galleries from July 2023 to June 2024.
Xcel Energy has supported the Phipps gallery for 10 years now, having a helping hand in bringing local art to its Hudson audience.
This year’s exhibition schedule was determined by the Visual Arts Council. They were set on including seven exhibitions highlighting over 300 artists with a wide range of experience, media and backgrounds.
"We are thrilled and deeply grateful for the generous grant award from the Xcel Energy Foundation. This support enables the Phipps Center for the Arts to continue providing free and accessible galleries, showcasing the immense talent of our local and regional artists,” Ben Thietje, the Phipps Center for the Arts Executive Director, said.
“Through these exhibitions, we foster cultural diversity and create meaningful connections within our community, ensuring the visual arts remain an enriching and inclusive experience for all,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.