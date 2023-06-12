The River Falls Public Library celebrates their 100th anniversary this month. With such an accomplishment, Mary Baumgartner of the River Falls Tuesday Club presented a comprehensive timeline of the library’s history and the role the Tuesday Club had in its development on Thursday, June 8th.
Baumgartner worked closely with University of Wisconsin - River Falls archives to organize meeting minutes, newspaper quotes and artifacts to create her “Tuesday Club: Benefactors of the River Falls Library for Over a Century” presentation.
The Tuesday Club, a women's study club, started in River Falls in 1890. Their current logo depicts their commitment to philanthropy, equality, education and unity with the phrase “Strong Roots in River Falls.”
The club began with a purpose “to study history, literature and art” and “to promote intellect and culture but to advance whatever relates to public welfare.”
“The history of the River Falls Public Library dates back to several women's organizations whose members were passionate about community service and public access to educational material,” stated Tanya Misselt, the River Falls Public Library director and Tuesday Club member.
Evidence of discussion of the library comes from a 1906-07 Tuesday Club meeting program. Early in the organization, the woman of the Tuesday Club had a desire to create this space in River Falls.
In 1915, the September through October meeting minutes show the club’s extension of their library fund to $50 “if the library becomes a reality.”
While the library is a beloved resource today, it did face pushback from the community with word of its coordination. In 1916, it was believed that there was “no room in city hall for a library hall” and that having a library would encourage students “to read fiction.”
Despite early dismissal and through the Tuesday Club’s diligence, the library eventually became a reality in June of 1923 with a humble selection of 50 books and 12 magazines.
By 1957, the club began fundraising for a larger space by hosting “Tag Day Sales,” antique shows, and fashion shows called “Style Shows.”
With aid to children’s books, local scholarships, funds for the River Falls library, the Tuesday Club had, and continues to be, a helping hand to this space and to its surrounding community.
The entire presentation is available online on YouTube, titled “100 Years of History: River Falls Public Library with Mary Baumgartner” under the River Falls Public Library channel.
While Baumgartner was conducting her research, Misselt also discovered her own historical feats.
“While preparing for our Centennial Celebration, the biggest archival treasure was found in the library's basement storage area by Librarian Jon George. It was a box of old handwritten journals. Among them was an original 1927 log of all the material in the library,” stated Misselt. “To have found the original 1927 River Falls Public Library handwritten accession record is quite extraordinary. That journal is now on display in the lobby of the library.”
To learn more about the library, and River Falls’ history, there is an exhibit showcasing its beginnings and evolution.
“The City of River Falls Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring an exhibit by the Pierce County Historical Association called River Falls: Our City, Our Stories, Diverse Voices From the Past,” said Misselt. “The exhibit was beautifully curated by Heidi Heinze, Jayne Hoffman and Julie Hubel. The library's lower level hallway displays will be accessible to visitors during all the library's regular open hours through March of 2024,” she added.
The River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St., will continue to celebrate their centennial on Monday, June 12, from 4-7:30 p.m. From 4-6 p.m. kids in the area can play with carnival games and sign up for summer reading programs. From 6-7:30 p.m. all ages can enjoy sweets and the musical talents of The Winsome Hollow String Band.
The celebration will include historical photos and items and history experts will be available for any questions.
