Hudson neighbors David Noles and Matt Bos will be the first to admit they don’t know anything about hockey.
But when their daughters, who started playing the game two years ago with the Hudson Hockey Association’s U12 team, asked why there weren’t any opportunities for ice time for them in the summer, Noles and Bos decided to do something about it.
“We found out there really isn't a lot of opportunity for girls to do something in an environment just with girls,” Noles said. “There's a lot of stuff for boys. My son plays hockey and has the ability to do anything he wants. But it really is limited for girls.”
So Noles and Bos decided to rent some ice time, find some coaches, and start a summer program just for girls. The result is FLAG Hockey, a summer training program for girls 14 and under that just completed its first 14-week schedule at Hudson’s Gornick Arena.
FLAG stands for Fast Like a Girl.
“Matt and I were texting one afternoon trying to figure out what we call this,” Noles said. “And the first thing I came up with was Skate Like a Girl. And then I looked at the acronym and realized that's pretty bad. So we came up with Fast Like a Girl.”
So they had their name. But again, neither Noles or Bos knew anything about hockey. So Noles called some people he knew in the Edina Hockey Association looking for advice, and they put him in touch with Mira Jalosou, a former University of Minnesota hockey player and member of the Finnish national team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
“I called her up and started telling her all about the program and what we wanted to do, and I asked her if she could help us write up a program for our coaches,” Noles said. “And she said, I’m not going to write your program, I’m going to run your program. So at that point I knew we had something that was legit.”
Next they recruited former Raider star Dani Robson, a 2020 Hudson HIgh School graduate, and coach of the Hudson Hockey Associaton’s U14 team. Then they needed a goalie coach, so Robson immediately recommended current Raider goalie Catt Donna, a two-time all-conference honoree who is entering her junior year in high school.
According to Noles, 36 girls participated in the program this summer with all but one from Hudson. And he said it was a hit right from the start.
“They have become this kind of family of kids,” he said. “They all want to be there for each other. And you'll see the 14 year olds talking with the 10s, and acting like they're going to be teammates all year round, even though they're going to play on separate teams in the fall.”
Donna said she wished there was a program like FLAG when she was young.
“I started playing goalie when I was about seven maybe,” she said. “And I never had a goalie coach until probably eighth grade. So I think it's cool to see them want to learn.”
But Noles, a partner manager for a student information systems company, and Bos, a 22-year college swim coach and current career coach with the University of Wisconsin System, said they wanted to do more than just teach hockey. So in addition to the 14 weekly on-ice sessions, they include time off the ice to focus on skills that will help the girls beyond hockey.
“We just felt like this was a good age group to focus on things other than just playing the sport,” Bos said. “To give them other skills that are transferable to so many other areas. And we thought it was important for them to hear all that from other female leaders too.”
So they included seven “empowerment sessions” into the 14-week program, where they bring in women in leadership roles to speak to the girls about topics ranging from physical therapy and wellness to team building and nutrition.
“We wanted to make sure this is a girl's program, so let's make sure that all the coaches, our female coaches, and all the speakers that we bring in are successful female leaders in their field that would be a great example for these girls as they continue to progress through hockey and also through school and life and whatever else they choose to do,” Noles said.
FLAG also featured seven Future Stars sessions this summer for girls as young as six.
Bos said they’re already planning for next summer.
“We want to keep doing this here for the Hudson girls, for sure,” he said. “We're just trying to keep growing the number of girls in our association and building up hockey here.”
Donna said she thinks it’s already working.
“I think having a program like this is going to grow the numbers a lot because they'll make friends and they'll stay with it,” she said.
Not bad work for a couple of guys who know nothing about hockey.
