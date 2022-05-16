Monday, May 16
River Falls Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school.
Wednesday, May 18
St. Croix Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., district office.
Monday, May 23
Hudson Finance Committee, 6:45 p.m., council chambers.
Hudson Regular Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Somerset School Board, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
River Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m., council chambers
