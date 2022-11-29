Few and far between the snowflakes fell beneath gray skies while the wind brought winter’s bite, somehow fitting circumstances for the burial of the unclaimed ashes of Scott Ulman, Gary Tepe and Gerald Sternberg.
“Today we claim and acknowledge their value and worth as a part of St Croix County which makes them part of us,” Szyman said, ”We grieve not only for their loss, but they’re not being buried among or by loved ones. In burying them here, we make a statement that we will not settle for indifference.”
Five people attended the short ceremony, marking the lives of the three men.
“Ashes to ashes, dust to dust is the destiny of us all,” Szyman said.
A year ago for the first time, St. Croix County Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner reported that the unclaimed cremains of several individuals resided in a file drawer in her office. Fortunately, parents of two of the individuals came forward to claim their children’s ashes, leaving the three men to be buried Nov. 17 in the small county cemetery along 185th Avenue.
“Each one had their own unique story. It’s not our job to judge or worry about that, but they still deserve respect and dignity and to be put to rest,” Schachtner said. “I reached out to the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs in New Richmond and Rotary Club in Hudson and told them that these are our people and they deserve a burial.”
As Schachtner noted, their burials bring each man’s unique story to an end. They were sons and brothers, husbands and fathers. Tepe was a veteran. They were also alone at the end, something most of us cannot imagine for ourselves or wish for anyone.
Sadly, stories like this are likely to continue to grow given the growing social, economic, health, and in particular, mental health challenges we and our children and their children will face going forward.
To address this particular challenge, Schachtner did two things. She contacted Somerset High School to create markers for the graves and put into motion a plan to educate folks about end of life planning.
“I reached out to Somerset High School, to the shop teachers Eric Olson and Ryan Herink and art teacher Becky Olson. They said, ‘Yes, we'll take on this project. It’s a great project for our kids to learn compassion and empathy,’” Schachtner said.
Olson’s art students came up with a cross design. Student Caymen Gebheim used 3D modeling software to design the cross. Students then used a plasma cutter to cut the crosses and add the names of the three men. Students Brayden Noak and Wyatt Mendlik put the finishing touches on the crosses by adding a stake with which to drive the crosses into the ground.
As important as it was to bury these three individuals, Schachtner feels it is equally if not more important to educate people about preparing for the end of their lives. People need to take steps to ensure that the right people are aware of their wishes for what happens after they die and that the information is recorded somewhere for family members to refer to.
In addition to the crosses, Schachtner worked with the UW Madison Extension-St. Croix County to offer “Planning Ahead,” a series of classes to “simplify the process of getting your final wishes and care decisions managed in a logical, easy breakdown.”
Starting in October, participants met at the Somerset Public Library once a week. Over the course of seven weeks, Schachtner addressed topics that included home finances, advanced medical and legal directives, estate planning, end-of-life care decisions, final wishes and understanding grief.
Schachtner hopes to be able to offer the program on a regular basis.
“I hope to run the next class wherever there is interest. If we don’t want to be unclaimed we have the power to take care of this on our own terms and build our own legacy.”
