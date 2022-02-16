Four candidates for school board took the stage on Feb. 15, but only three left with the intention of having their names on the ballot in April.
“This position is something I completely underestimated,” said ex school board candidate Ryan Wheeler. “Eight and a half years ago I made a deal with my wife that if it didn’t bring us closer, and didn’t bring positivity all the time to our family, that I wasn’t going to do it.”
Citing the time commitment, the decision making process and the stress involved with being elected to the school board, Wheeler decided he would not continue with his election campaign.
For the remainder of the evening, candidates Rob Brown, Micah Heisler and Jamie Johnson answered questions submitted by residents of the Hudson community at the candidate forum. The event was organized by the Hudson Middle School parent group and streamed by River Channel.
None of the candidates were provided the questions ahead of time and they were allotted a few minutes before and after the question segment to make statements.
There were three main themes that all three candidates addressed in their answers: the inclusion of teachers in the decision making process, involving the community in discussion and creating the best environment for all students.
Rob Brown
Brown has been a member of the Hudson community for 20 years, sending his three children through the Hudson School District, including two graduates and one freshman at Hudson High School.
After he last ran in 2015, spending two terms on the school board, Brown is running again.
With a professional background working with school districts, Brown hopes to bring his skills back to the Hudson School District.
The current school board recently approved a study on enrollment projections that will indicate how to move forward with elementary facilities in the district. This is an area that prompted Brown to put his name back on the ballot. He sees potential for future financial planning in which he could contribute to, with an emphasis on community based and supported decisions.
Some of the improvements Brown said could come to Hudson included long-term financial planning for facility use; a required course on personal finance for students; and continued improvement to the special education services provided by the district.
“The purpose of public education… is to prepare every student, regardless of their background… to become the best contributing member of our society,” Brown said during the forum.
Micah Heisler
Heilser is a new member of the Hudson community, moving here a year and a half ago.
Heisler and his wife own Kenzington Boutique in downtown Hudson and he currently works in sales for Superior Steel Erectors. Heisler has a history in healthcare and clinical analytics.
Heisler is running with a focus on accessibility and accountability on the school board. He wants to provide transparency through communication with parents, administration and community.
“School should be a place that unites us instead of divides us,” he said during the forum.
Three improvements Heisler sees for the school district include fostering a place for children of all backgrounds and beliefs; increasing parent involvement; and teaching financial literacy.
Jamie Johnson
Johnson currently serves as the president of the Hudson School Board. He was first elected in 2013, but has been a member of the Hudson community for over three decades.
Johnson’s three children all graduated from the Hudson School District.
“Our public schools are the hallmark of a community,” he said during the forum.
Three areas of improvement Johnson observes for the district include raising the level of core achievement for all students; addressing the need for furthering the special education system as prescribed by the recent equity audit; and constant, continual improvement in all areas.
Johnson does not have a campaign Facebook page set up yet, but it will be posted as soon as possible.
Questions
Various questions were asked during the forum in which all three candidates responded. Here are some of what community members submitted:
What are your thoughts on changing school start times?
What is your opinion on the critical race theory being applied to our district?
Do you approve of LGBTQ sexuality to be taught in the elementary schools and as part of the high school health curriculum?
What do you think could help improve the mental health support offered to students?
What can we do to support students who have fallen behind due to the pandemic over the last few years?
The candidate forum is available for viewing on the River Channel’s YouTube.
