Tiffany speaking at Johnson rally.JPG

7th District Representative Tom Tiffany. 

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany, joined by Minnesota Congressman Pete Stauber, will host a telephone town hall on Wednesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the state of energy in America and the importance of the Lower Energy Costs Act. 

“Telephone town halls are a great opportunity for those who cannot attend my in-person listening sessions to ask me any questions they may have from the comfort of their own homes,” Tiffany said. “Wisconsinites have been feeling the effects of high energy costs for far too long and I look forward to having Congressman Stauber join me to discuss the actions Republicans in Congress are taking to return money back to hardworking Americans.”  

Constituents in Wisconsin’s Seventh District may register online at tiffany.house.gov/live or dial in the day of by calling 833-946-1523. The event will approximately last one hour.

Tiffany’s telephone town halls are subject to last-minute cancellations. Be sure to follow Tiffany on Facebook for updates.

