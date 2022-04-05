With no margin for error, the votes are in. New Richmond re-elected members of its city council. Here are the counts:
Mayor
Jim Zajkowski: 814 votes
District 4
Daniel Hansen: 92 votes
Michael Montello: 100 votes
District 5
Ronald R. Volkert: 125 votes
Josh Lindstrom: 117 votes
District 6
Kari Kraft: 187 votes
