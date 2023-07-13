The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau erected heritage banners along the walking path in Lakefront Park on June 30. The Lakefront Heritage Project adds learning about Hudson’s history to the number of activities available to the public in the park.
Created in collaboration with the Octagon House Museum and Christiansen Creative, each banner contains a condensed story from Hudson’s past. Starting at the rose garden, park visitors can take a stroll through the pages of history and learn about how Hudson became the community it is today.
“People just don’t understand how deep our history goes,” Tricia Christiansen, founder of Christiansen Creative, said.
Banners include information about the history of native people in Hudson, the economy, the city’s name and much more.
Though the banners can only house so much information, the chamber hopes to aid an audio tour component, as well. Christiansen hopes that these banners will help “springboard some interest into what the Octagon House Museum is doing out in the community.”
Mary Claire Olson Potter, president of the chamber of commerce, and Christiansen began to make plans for the project in 2020.
“Lakefront Park is beautiful,” Olson Potter said. “How can we enhance it even further?”
Her answer was filling the park with stories from Hudson’s past. According to Olson Potter, learning about history is one of the top appeals of river towns for travelers.
With funding from a spark grant, the Hudson Area Chamber Foundation, the Hudson Community Foundation and the Hudson Daybreak Rotary, the organization received enough support to bring the project to fruition.
For Olson Potter, she loved seeing the collaboration of the community and how organizations came together to capitalize on this opportunity.
“It feels like it fills the park,” she said.
The chamber also built a new kiosk for visitors by the Hudson arch, complete with a map, information about the Lakefront Heritage Project and a schedule of annual events.
Christiansen and Olson Potter hope to share their process with other communities so that they can leverage this model to communicate their history, as well.
