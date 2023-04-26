The town of Richmond board is scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, April 26, starting at 6 p.m. to consider a petition to discontinue a portion of 112th Street.
The Town of Richmond Board of Supervisors listened to arguments presented by a standing room only crowd at a public hearing Thursday, April 13, to determine the fate of an application by Greg and Danna Bauer to discontinue a portion of 112th Street.
The application is being opposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s St. Croix Wetland Management District.
The right-of-way on the former 112th Street currently provides public access to the Ten Mile Creek Waterfowl Production Area.
The Bauer’s petition is asking the town to discontinue a 66 foot wide roadway easement that extends beyond the cul-de-sac on the south end of 112th Street where the open and used portion of 112th Street ends.
Here is a summary of the positions expressed during the public hearing:
Petitioner Greg Bauer
The roadway easement beyond the cul-de-sac has never been opened or used for any street or roadway purpose.
The Bauers claim they gave up their land in 1999 to locate the cul-de-sac based on the town and county saying the remainder of the road south of the cul-de-sac would be discontinued and vacated.
The town has not followed through on its “part” to vacate the discontinued roadway.
In 2015, Greg determined the east side of his property would be and is still needed for the site of his retirement home and refused a request by the town and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to access Ten Mile Creek Waterfowl Protection Area through his property.
Greg asserts U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the town discontinued any further discussion with him about creating access to the Waterfowl Protection Area.
In 2022, Greg was told the town and Fish and Wildlife had agreed on a parking lot and access on his land without notifying him.
He claims access is available elsewhere, citing a new Fish and Wildlife access a short distance to the west on north side of Ten MIle Creek, two parking lots a short distance to the south and a utility access to the east preventing them from being landlocked out of the property on the north side of the creek.
Greg would consider a “scaled down plan” more suited to the neighborhood at large.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The deed to the property now known as Ten Mile Creek Waterfowl Protection Area confirmed the existence of a 66 foot wide public road easement and 100 foot roadway setback that extended from the cul-de-sac on 112th Street to the protection area when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service purchased the land in 1980.
A CSM dated 1999, included as part of the Bauer’s purchase of their land in 2002, documents the same 66 foot wide easement as well as a 100 foot roadway setback.
Prior to 1980-81, 112th Street was a contiguous roadway used by vehicular traffic connecting County G and 140th Avenue via a bridge over Ten Mile Creek. The bridge was removed in 1980-81.
Fish and Wildlife signed a 15-year agreement, referred to as a Memorandum of Understanding with the town of Richmond in September 2022 granting it rights to develop, use and maintain the portion of 112th Street in question. These rights are in addition to the rights assumed by Fish and Wildlife and confirmed in the deed to the protection area property.
Meetings between the town and Fish and Wildlife to work out the memorandum of understanding were noticed on the town’s website starting with the board meeting in May 2022.
Fish and Wildlife described the parking lot provided for in the understanding as a mowed “nose in” at the end of the cul-de-sac within the footprint of the roadbed right of way to enable school buses to more easily maneuver around parked cars. Other than mowing a nose-in, there are no plans to improve the parking area.
Granting the petition would adversely impact the service's ability to access and manage the adjacent federal Waterfowl Protection Area including access for emergency response.
Granting the petition would cut off access and thereby deny citizens access to public lands purchased with federal duck stamp funds intended to benefit the American public.
Granting the petition would violate the terms of the 2022 understanding signed with the town of Richmond.
Granting the petition would require further approval by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in light of Wisconsin's Public Trust Doctrine.
Fish and Wildlife has agreed to reduce the width of the easement from 66-feet to 49-feet 5-inches to continue to enable access for equipment and foot traffic.
Neighborhood residents
Denying the petition would negatively impact children walking in streets to access school bus pick up.
Denying the petition would negatively impact neighborhood residents' use of the inner loop streets for exercising, walking, jogging, walking dogs, biking, etc.
Denying the petition would increase the number of cars speeding on neighborhood streets.
Denying the petition would increase the number of people (strangers) unfamiliar with the neighborhood using neighborhood streets.
Denying the petition would increase bad or naughty behavior going on in the cul-de-sac.
The addition of the parking lot would increase incidents of bad behavior, attract more hunters and more traffic overall.
Once public safety concerns have been identified, the process typically requires the town to contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office (the agency responsible for addressing such concerns in this case) to work out an arrangement (example - extra patrols) to address the specific concerns.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has not been contacted by the town to address these specific public safety concerns.
In addition to the public safety concerns, a number of residents identified themselves as hunters and fishermen and recognized the importance of access to recreational land. As a compromise, it was suggested that if 112th Street could not be discontinued, at least do not add a parking lot at the end of the cul-de-sac, essentially leaving the status quo in place.
A compromise did not seem out of the question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.