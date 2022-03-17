Clubs, organizations, schools and businesses have all gotten closely acquainted with online video calls as a means of communication.

Speak to Lead Toastmasters club is no different.

With the onset of COVID-19, the Toastmasters group moved from meeting at the Hudson WESTconsin location to virtually gathering on Zoom.

Toastmasters is an international organization where members work together to improve public speaking and leadership skills.

All are invited to join.

Join Toastmasters Visit toastmasters.org/find-a-club to find a club to join, including Speak to Lead. Speak to Lead meets first and third Mondays, 12-1 p.m. Cost: $45 international dues and $20 new member fee.

Whether the last public speech you gave was in eighth grade or is a regular part of your job, “every level of people can benefit,” long-time Toastmasters member Steve Crooks said.

In eighth grade, Crooks was so frightened of giving a speech in class that he ended up sick in the nurse's office.

Until he accepted a job with 3M, he’d been able to avoid speaking in public. At his new job, it was a skill he couldn’t live without.

A Toastmasters group was available to employees, so he joined.

After about eight speeches and a lot of apprehension, Crooks got comfortable. That was in the late 80’s.

Since then, Crooks has spent time out of Toastmasters, raising his children with his wife, but he rejoined in the late 90’s. Today, he’s an active member of the Speak to Lead group. With a central location in Hudson, members come from all over.

Crooks lives in Mohamedi, Minnesota as a musician, and has been there for decades.

Margo Johnson currently resides in Osceola, Wisconsin, and joined Toastmasters just a few years ago. As an alternative medicine practitioner and business owner, public speaking was something she felt she needed to add to her repertoire of skills.

“I grew up with a healthy fear of speaking in front of people,” Johnson said. “I dodged public speaking the rest of my life.” Well, until Toastmasters, that is.

Johnson sought to relay the message of her business to people, regardless of the situation.

Meeting twice a month with Speak to Lead helps her master the skill of clarity, thinking on her feet and communicating a message to more people.

With a certain energy that comes with meeting in person, the group hopes to slowly move back to face to face gatherings. For the time being, the group will continue to meet virtually.

“Zoom etiquette does have its own set of skills,” said Johnson. “My ‘on camera’ jitters have diminished, too.”

During meetings, members are assigned roles to practice leadership, speaking and constructive criticism. The focus is always on positivity and growth.

One of the members will be assigned the job of Ah-Counter, counting the number of filler words like “um,” “ah,” “so” and “like” during speeches. Other jobs include timer, grammarian, meeting leader, called the Toastmaster and more.

Interested parties are invited to attend meetings, free, as guests to get a feel for the group and test the waters.

Contact a group to get started.