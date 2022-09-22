At the Sept. 19 Common Council meeting, Mayor Rich O'Connor noted the death of former council member and friend Tom McCormick.
McCormick, 74, of Hudson, died of natural causes on Sept. 13, at the Hudson Hospital.
He previously served two terms on the Hudson Common Council and was involved with Camp St. Croix and the Hudson Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.
“He did a great job serving his community, here on this council and is going to be sorely missed by the community, certainly by me,” the mayor said.
His educational background at St. Cloud State University and William Mitchell Law School led him through a successful career, practicing civil litigation at his law firm, McCormick Law Office, and earning a title as dean of the Association of Certified Trial Lawyers of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.