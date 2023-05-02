Micheal Matthew Morrissey, 45, was arrested Feb. 23 in the town of Richmond and charged with one count of child enticement, one count of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and one count of fourth degree sexual assault.
The charges stem from accusations made by a 16-year-old female foreign exchange student staying with the Morrisseys.
The victim claims Morrissey, on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 22, invited her into his bed to watch television and when he thought she was asleep, touched her inappropriately beneath her sweatpants and underwear. The victim claimed she was too afraid to do anything and when she moved he stopped. Morrissey’s wife, Ashley, was out of town at the time but his two daughters were present in the residence.
The victim called her mother in Italy, who in turn called Jennifer Perry, a representative from Cetusa, the agency that arranged the student exchange.
Perry contacted the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Sgt. Chase DuRand and Deputy Garret Kiser responded to the call.
Sgt. Durand conducted interviews with both the victim and Morrissey on the scene, evidence was collected and Morrissey was taken into custody and transported to the St Croix County jail.
Child enticement is a Class D Felony punishable by not more than 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 or both.
Sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children is a Class H felony punishable by not more than six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Fourth degree sexual assault is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by not more than nine months in prison and a fine up to $10,000 or both.
Morrissey posted bond in the amount of $2,500 prior to pleading not guilty to all three counts at his arraignment March 27, before circuit court Judge Scott Needham.
A pre-trial conference is set for May 18 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Croix County circuit court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.