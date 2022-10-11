A Hudson High School student began their public comment by apologizing to the school board for needing to wear a hat indoors.
Their hat was paired with a mask.
“The reason as to why I’m wearing a hat indoors is because of the risk of possibly being targeted and relentlessly bullied for being a transgender student at Hudson High School,” they said.
Recently, community members have been verbalizing dismay for pronoun use in the schools.
Though there is no policy or procedure at the district level, an email was sent out to staff that said the following:
“Our goal is to assure all students feel comfortable and recognized in our school. We want to address gender identity with sensitivity and care. As you’re working to get to know your students and build meaningful relationships, we are not going to directly ask about preferred pronouns. Instead, you may ask a question such as ‘is there anything else you want me to know to assure that you feel safe and welcome in this classroom?’”
The student’s comments were echoed by a handful of other speakers, who cited studies, conflicting district policies and personal anecdotes against the procedure.
Funding discussion
During the 2021-22 school year the Hudson School District contracted with Applied Population to provide student enrollment projections for the district. Student enrollment is declining and revenue from the state is stagnant, so the district has prepared budget projections on five models. Each projection model has been calculated based on the 2023-25 governor's proposal.
“Student enrollment is the main driver to all our financial projections in the district,” a presenter said during the meeting.
The district has lost about 300 students in the last three years, Superintendent Dr. Nick Ouellette said. Those students are not necessarily leaving for other districts, they're just not being “replenished” as they have in the past, meaning there are fewer kindergarteners compared to graduating seniors.
The estimates outline that with existing programming, facilities and “business as usual,” the school district will be facing over $2.5 million in deficit during the 2023-24 school year. Should nothing be done, the 2026-27 year could be pushing $6 million. Depending on the model used to estimate, these numbers seem to change by just about $1 million.
Recently, the district hosted elementary parent facility planning meetings to help families and community members understand the options for facility adjustments, including the potential for closing buildings in the future.
Board member Rob Brown expressed a need to adjust the conversation from the financial strain and potential to close elementary schools, to include some of the benefits of these changes.
“We can maintain the same level of educational experiences for our kids in four buildings,” Ouellette said. “Continue to push this thing down the road, we can’t guarantee that.”
This has been an ongoing conversation, according to Ouellette, for over three years. “Something’s gotta give,” he said.
More information on the facilities planning can be found at hudsonraiders.org/facilities-task-force/. For those who were not able to attend the meetings, an online form is available for comments.
Wisconsin Association of School Boards
School Board President Jamie Johnson and Treasurer Heather Logelin were recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards for their years of educational development and service.
Through its member recognition program, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards recognizes board members who are committed to professional development. They earn points for attending various events and participating in specific activities. After earning a designated number of points, board members are awarded an achievement level and formally recognized.
Logelin received level three distinction out of five and Johnson was awarded level four.
‘Cinderella’
Students of Hudson High School previewed a few of the songs they will perform during their rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's “Cinderella,” the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, starting Nov. 4.
This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” is performed alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.
Performances of “Cinderella” are Nov. 4-6 and 11-13. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at ci.ovationtix.com/35454/production/1126610.
