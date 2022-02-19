A 22-year-old truck driver lost control of his semi heading westbound on Interstate 94, plunged down an embankment and landed upside down on the frozen St. Croix River.
The driver, Huzaifa Mahad Soleman of Minneapolis, was extricated and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with minor injuries. He was driving a 2014 International Prostar pulling a trailer just west of Hudson when the accident occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Croix Sheriff’s Department, Hudson Police Department, Lake View Medical and Hudson Fire Department responded to the accident.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
