WESTconsin Credit Union has awarded $1,000 scholarships to thirteen area seniors, including two local students.
Hudson High School graduate Julia Ginsbach was the recipient for the Hudson area. Ginsbach will attend either Concordia College at Moorhead or Coe College. She will study international studies or political science.
New Richmond High School graduate Delaney Brown was the recipient for the New Richmond area. She will attend UW - La Crosse. Brown will study psychology.
Recipients were chosen based on a variety of criteria including community involvement, school involvement, academic progress, financial need, career plans and goals, according to a news release.
