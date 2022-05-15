Two bodies were found in a New Richmond house on Friday, victims of an apparent murder-suicide.
On Friday, May 13, at approximately 1 p.m. the New Richmond Police Department was called to the 1200 block of Pinewood Trail for an odor emitting from within a residence.
Upon arrival, officers made entry to the residence and found two bodies, a man and a woman, both adults. Both subjects had apparent gunshot wounds and had been dead for an unknown period of time.
Due to the suspicious nature of the deaths, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab was called in to assist investigators with scene evaluation and processing. The bodies were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation, cause of death and identity confirmation. Once identities are confirmed and next of kin notified, more information will be released.
This investigation is ongoing, but it appears the two subjects in the residence knew each other and evidence at the scene supports this was consistent with a murder-suicide.
While the New Richmond Police Department does not believe there is any current threat to the public and the firearm believed to have been used was recovered at the scene, we continue to actively investigate this case.
We ask that if anyone has any further information about this case, please contact the New Richmond Police Department at 715-246-6667.
