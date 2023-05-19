Twelve Hudson students will head to Kansas City, Missouri, May 20-23, to compete in the global Destination Imagination tournament.
The Octollamalopes
Competing in the senior level of the “Showdown Challenge,” an improv competition, the six freshmen are no strangers to the global’s venue.
Ella Cothran, Cali Campbell, Hayden Cesena, Keira Thoreson and Greta Sundberg of Hudson High School; and Elliott Fox of Hill Murray, have been friends since kindergarten at Willow River Elementary School.
This won’t be their first trip to globals.
Last year, the Octollamalopes, including Thoreson, Fox, Sundberg, Cothran, Cesena and Claire Collins, placed first in the instant challenge and fourth overall at globals.
We Couldn’t Think of a Name
Six fifth grade boys will compete in the engineering challenge called “Thrill Ride” at globals this spring.
Bennett Knutson and Griffin Schmidt of Hudson Prairie; Callan Dedolph and Owen Johnston of North Hudson; and Brantley Huber and Harrison Titus of Houlton make up the group.
