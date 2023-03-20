The taxpayers in the Hudson School District will have to answer two questions on their ballot April 4.

More info Additional information provided by the district can be found at hudsonraiders.org/facilities-task-force. To find voting information visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

One is an annual tax increase to help the district maintain programming, services staffing and more. The second is a project-based, short-term tax increase to address larger scale maintenance in three of the district’s buildings.

Should these two questions pass, Superintendent Nick Ouellette sees the district in a good place, long term. The district would likely not need to come back to the taxpayer anytime soon, he said.

Question 1

The first question will appear as follows:

Resolution to exceed the revenue cap commencing with the 2023-2024 school year.

Be it resolved by the School Board of the School District of Hudson, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, that the final school district budget shall include an amount of $8,000,000 each year in excess of the revenue limits imposed by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes commencing with the 2023-2024 school year on a recurring basis for the purpose of paying District operation, maintenance, and staffing costs.

But what does that really mean?

Who would this impact?

All residents within the Hudson School district will have these two questions on their ballot this spring. The referendum will impact taxes of property owners within the district, should it pass.

The results will directly impact the programming and services provided to students in the Hudson School District as well as staff at all levels.

What is the district asking for?

This question asks taxpayers to increase their property taxes by about $36 annually per $300,000 of property value or $3 every month. That increase would amount to $8 million in excess of the revenue limit, or what the state allows the district to tax without asking residents for more.

When would the tax increase begin?

Should this referendum question pass, the taxpayers in the district would pay the increased mill rate (the amount of tax payable per dollar of the assessed value of a property) annually starting in 2023-24. The last time the district asked voters an operational referendum question on the ballot was 22 years ago in 2001.

Should this referendum fail to pass, the district would have to wait an entire calendar year before asking voters again. Their next option to put a referendum question up for a vote is February 2024.

Where would the dollars go?

This referendum is to be used for districtwide operational uses.

Hudson is not the only school district asking its voters about a tax increase. In April, 51 operating referenda will be on ballots across Wisconsin. Additionally, in November 2022, there were 40 referenda on ballots within the state.

“More than 80% of Wisconsin school districts use operating referendums to cover expenses,” states the district website.

Why is the district asking?

Due to increased costs for competitive staffing, utilities, busing, historically high inflation and more, the district is facing ongoing budget challenges.

The board voted to send these questions to referendum asking the taxpayers if they would help alleviate these budget restrictions with their dollars.

The district receives funding from the state as well, however that among has not changed while costs have increased.

“As recently as 2011, Wisconsin’s per-pupil funding was $1,166 above the national average. In nine years, we have fallen to $754 below the national average. This is before two years of a $0 increase from the state,” states the district website.

Paired with increasing overall costs, the district has also been experiencing declining enrollment. State funding is calculated based on factors like how many students there are and the average home value. The higher the home value, the fewer dollars provided. The fewer the students the fewer the dollars.

Should the operational referendum pass, the funds will be allocated to maintaining class sizes, offering robust curricular and co-curricular opportunities, and competitive employee wages and benefits.

Question 2

The second question will appear as follows:

Resolution authorizing issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $29,000,000.

Be it resolved by the School Board of the School District of Hudson, St. Croix County, Wisconsin, that there shall be issued, pursuant to Chapter 67, Wisconsin Statutes, General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $29,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs of facility and grounds improvements to the EP Rock and North Hudson Elementary Schools and the Hudson Middle School and equipment acquisition related to said projects.

Who would this impact?

All residents within the Hudson School district will have these two questions on their ballot this spring. The referendum will impact taxes of property owners within the district, should it pass. In terms of facility use, this referendum addresses projects in three schools – EP Rock, North Hudson and the middle school. The hope for part of the projects, according to Ouellette, at North Hudson specifically, would increase community space use opportunities.

“In the evening, we have lots of community groups using our facilities,” Ouellette said. “We want to be able to open up our facilities so that the community can utilize what they paid for outside of just the school day.”

What is the district asking for?

If passed the cost to the property owner in the district would be an additional $48 annually per $300,000 of property value or $4 monthly.

When would the tax increase begin?

Similar to the operational referendum, the tax would begin in 2023-24. However, this referendum question is a temporary one.

“The 2023 referendum debt is scheduled to be repaid over a 20-year period,” Chief Financial and Operations Officer of the Hudson School District Bonnie Stegmann. “The mill rate increase related to the debt payments is expected for 13 years.”

Stegmann referenced the 2016 referendum for comparison. The debt payments from that referendum will be complete in 2036, meaning the mill rate, or tax per dollar of property value, will be lower starting in 2037.

Where would this money be spent?

There are three schools in the district that will receive maintenance work through this referendum, should it pass: EP Rock Elementary School, North Hudson Elementary School and Hudson Middle School.

The proposed projects are more than basic, annual upkeep.

“It’s going to be a refresh of the buildings that we know we’re going to have open in the district for a very, very long time. The capital referendum is… 30 year solutions for those three buildings,” Ouellette said.

Both elementary schools will receive exterior building repairs and replacements including window and roof, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, cabinetry, flooring, parking improvements, landscaping, playground equipment and more.

EP Rock maintenance would include a secure entrance and fire suppression.

North Hudson maintenance would include a gymnasium addition and educational space.

Hudson Middle School maintenance would include much of the same: roof, window and door replacements, HVAC, electrical, cabinetry and flooring as well as kitchen area toilet room renovation.

Though not included in the capital referendum plan, the other schools in the district, including Houtlon and Willow River elementary, will “not be left to fall apart,” Ouellette said. They will continue to receive routine maintenance that is covered by the annual budget.

Why is the district asking?

School districts in Wisconsin do not have the ability to spend large volumes of money on capital needs without going to the voter, per the state funding model. So each year, the district has been directing $1.5-2 million toward capital maintenance, helping to keep buildings in shape. However, things like boilers, air conditioning, electrical, roofing, etc. are far too large of expenses to be covered by those annual allocations.

A new gym at North Hudson Elementary is one of those greater costs. Adding it will provide “instructional flexibility during the school day. Currently, the gym also serves as cafeteria space. Serving lunch takes the gym offline during this time and therefore limits when physical education and other specials can be scheduled. This limited schedule in turn dictates when reading blocks take place in the classroom,” Ouellette said.

Additionally, the gymnastics team currently practices in a large storage space at the high school and rents space at a gymnastics facility weekly. The district “wants to provide equitable and accessible practice space for all of our athletic teams,” Ouellette said.

At EP Rock, a secure entrance will be installed, contributing to overall safety, a top priority for the district, Ouellette said.