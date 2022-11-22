Hudson Boy Scout Troop 168 and its sponsoring organization the Hudson Rod and Gun Club announced that Adam Helwig and CarterPettey – both 18 years old and living in Hudson – have been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
The ceremony was held at the Hudson Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, Oct. 29, witnessed by family, friends and the Hudson Scouting community. Helwig and Pettey have been best friends since first grade, where they met during elementary school registration.
Both joined Hudson's Cub Scout Pack 168 as Bobcats in 2010. Since then, they have been supporting each other in many activities over the years including the Boy Scouts of America.
Helwig and Pettey join an elite group of young men who have earned the Eagle Scout rank. The first Eagle was awarded in 1912 and less than 4% of Scouts ever achieve Scouting's highest honor.
This elite brotherhood includes many famous people from astronauts to presidents, business leaders to military generals. The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation's largest and most prominent values-based organizations. Its programs are designed to build character and leadership capabilities, teach principles of active citizenship and encourage personal fitness.
Helwig has participated in numerous Scouting activities including: summer camps, regatta races, derby car races, campouts and volunteering. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, an honor society in the Boy Scouts. To obtain the Eagle Scout rank, Helwig completed the required merit badges plus others to achieve an extra palm.
For Helwig's Eagle Scout Project, he built a picnic table from a recycled dock section for the public beach located on Wild Goose Lake. He met with the township board of Balsam Lake to present his plans and requested their support and approval.
Prior to Helwig's project, this public beach had limited amenities. He elevated the dock section to use as the table top which was covered in weather-proof decking material. Helwig thought to use the dock poles with pads to secure the table to the ground and be tall enough to use for towel hooks or to use for shade. For seating, he built two benches from treated wood and the same weather proof decking material.
The project has a beautiful view of the lake and can be viewed while boating.
Helwig is a senior at Hudson High School and active in the German Club and National German Honor Society. He enjoys playing video games with friends in his spare time. After graduation, Helwig is planning on going to Germany in the summer with classmates. In the fall, he plans to attend college to study programming.
In addition to Scouting, Pettey was active in hockey, having played for the Hudson Hockey Association since 2010. In 2019, Pettey's Bantam B team won the 2019 Wisconsin Amatuer Hockey Association State Championship and in March 2022, Pettey's Junior Gold team won the WAHA State Championship.
Pettey attended multiple years of Scout summer camps and earned 32 merit badges enroute to his Eagle achievement. Pettey is not the first Boy Scout in his family but is the first to achieve the rank of Eagle. Pettey's grandfather, Hiram J. Pettey Jr., received his Arrow of Light from Cub Scout Pack 89 (Rochester, Minnesota) on Feb. 18, 1955.
Pettey's Eagle project was to install a natural stone staircase at the Perch Lake boat landing. He designed the plan personally, sought funding from St. Joseph Township and approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and St. Croix County.
Materials were sourced from Rivard Stone, Menards and Doyle's Farm & Home Ace Hardware. Excavating was completed with assistance from Rick Hailey.
Pettey is a senior at Hudson High School and has lettered in academics during multiple semesters there. He is active in the National Honor Society, and like Helwig, he is active in German Club and the National German Honor Society.
Pettey will travel to Germany this summer with Helwig and other classmates to explore German culture. Pettey enjoys ATVs, boating, European cars, fishing, music and sports. Upon graduation, Pettey is planning to attend college to study finance and international business.
