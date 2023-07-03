Hudson police apprehended a subject in connection to a vehicle accident that left two pedestrians injured by the Lakefront Park Boat Launch late on Sunday, July 2.
According to a press release issued by the Hudson Police Department, officers were dispatched to a fight at 10:52 p.m. A subject fled the scene, allegedly striking two pedestrians.
“The fight appears to have stemmed from a road rage type incident,” the department stated in a news release.
The suspect was taken into custody by HPD officers.
One of the victims has been treated for injuries and released. The other is in critical condition.
This incident is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
