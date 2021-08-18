SPRINGFIELD - Two Glenwood City residents died from injuries sustained in a crash on Aug. 5, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
John F. Jarvis, 57, died as a result of injuries on Sunday, Aug. 15, and Pamela J. Jarvis, 58, later died as a result of her injuries on Aug. 16.
Deputies were called at 4:28 p.m. Aug. 5 for a crash between a motor vehicle and ATV on County Highway E near 290th Street in the town of Springfield.
A pick up truck operated by Jessica M. Hansen, 39, of Menomonie, was traveling east on County Highway E when it struck an eastbound ATV driven by John Jarvis. Pamela Jarvis was a passenger on the ATV.
Both ATV occupants suffered serious injuries. John Jarvis was transported by helicopter, and Pamela Jarvis was transported by ambulance, both to Regions Hospital. Neither occupants were wearing a helmet, according to the release.
Glenwood City Fire-EMS and first responders, Baldwin Area EMS and the Wisconsin DNR assisted on scene.
The deaths are the fifth and sixth traffic fatalities recorded in St. Croix County this year.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.