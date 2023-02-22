Two New Richmond dairies were among the five honored by Burnett Dairy Cooperative with the 2022 Alpha Award. The winners are:
First place: H&W Soldner Farms, Turtle Lake.
Second place: Raymond Dairy, New Richmond.
Third place: Cabin Hill Dairy,Boyceville.
Fourth place: Crisdhome Farms,New Richmond.
Fifth place: Kyle and Sara Mathison, Cumberland.
The Alpha Award is Burnett Dairy’s annual milk quality award given to the top five dairy farms based on average somatic cell count for the fiscal year, with the lowest average receiving top honors. The winners were announced during Burnett Dairy’s 54th annual member meeting.
“Milk quality is very important as the highest quality milk makes the highest quality cheese,” said Burnett Dairy Cooperative CEO Matt Winsand “The Alpha Award is another way to recognize our farmers for going above and beyond.”
While the Alpha Award is a year-end recognition, Burnett Dairy offers milk quality bonuses throughout the year to farmers achieving a monthly average of 150,000 or less.
“We appreciate the hard work our farmers put into their operations on a daily basis,” Winsand said. “The milk coming into our Wilson and Grantsburg plants continues to meet and exceed quality standards, and results in the premium cheeses we all love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.