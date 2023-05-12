Having laid a wet line around one of the stops along the Bookworm Trail, Sarah Anderson stands by to spray down any embers that might get to the structure. The post-burn pattern shows she did an excellent job.
St. Croix County Parks staff conducted two prescribed burns in two prairie habitat areas – Homestead Parklands on Perch Lake – on Wednesday, May 3.
The largest section burned was the prairie encircled by the Bookworm Trail. The other section was the prairie restoration area near the playground parking lot. Staff divided into two crews of four consisting of an igniter, water utility vehicle, a person with portable water sprayer and a debris raker/watcher.
The latter’s main job was to watch, away from the burn, for any escaping embers.
Kaitlyn Volk watches downwind for any escaping embers while Reed Junco starts the back burn on the other side of the oak grove. In the UTV John Ganong and Ed Hauth provide back up.
The Prairie restoration area abuts woods. By lighting an oval area, then laying down a wet line along the wooded edge Ed Hauth (wet line) and Reed Junco (burner) create a fire break along the woods, forcing the fire to move into the prairie area while the other crew lights the front side.
The oak trees thick bark is fire resistant. The brush invading the understory will not be so lucky. Shortly after the fire burned through, the rear guard radioed that a woodcock had flown in and was searching the black area for freshly roasted bugs.
Linda Rutherford
The crew keeps an eye out as the last section burns. Sarah Anderson, Travis Fountaine, Ryan Brathal, Reed Junco, Kaitlyn Volk.
Linda Rutherford
Linda Rutherford
Reed Junco fills the igniters prior to the burn.
Linda Rutherford
Gary Stevens, Reed Junco, Travis Fountaine, John Ganong, Ryan Brathal, Ed Hauth, Sarah Anderson, Kaitlyn Volk.
Linda Rutherford
Burn boss Ryan Brathal lights the main burn while communicating with the back burn crew via radio. Keeping pace is important to maintain control.
Linda Rutherford
Linda Rutherford
Linda Rutherford
Once away from structures, larger wedges could be lit in wedges heading toward the back burn.
Linda Rutherford
LINDA RUTHERFORD
LINDA RUTHERFORD
LINDA RUTHERFORD
Reed Junco led the back burn crew, while burn boss Ryan Brathal led the main burn crew.
The teams utilized radios to keep in constant contact when out of sight. It was important to keep the back burn crew slightly ahead of the main burn so it would snuff out.
Why conduct a prescribed burn?
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, prescribed burns,
Removes old vegetation to make room for new growth.
Shifts soil nutrients to a state more favorable to prairie species.
Helps reduce the spread of invasive and pest species.
Consumes excess fuel, such as dead and downed trees, reducing dangerous and intense wildfires.
