Community impact director and mental health first aid facilitator Alyson Sauter said in a press release, "During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and year-round, UWSCV aims to decrease stigma and increase mental health literacy through mental health first aid training.”
This month, United Way St. Croix Valley celebrated training its 1,200th mental health first aider, marking a milestone that felt nearly unattainable just a few years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted in-person gatherings.
The Sept. 15 training certified the Ellsworth Public Library staff members in adult mental health first aid and was the first adult mental health first aid course held in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the spring of 2020, United Way St. Croix Valley quickly shifted to virtual training opportunities, ensuring that individuals continued to learn vital tools for supporting individuals experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis. With support from the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Just Recovery grant in 2022, United Way St. Croix Valley partnered with the YMCA in Hudson to train a second youth mental health first aid facilitator, increasing capacity for training throughout the St. Croix Valley region.
Mental health first aid is an evidence-based, public education program that teaches participants how to identify signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge or crisis and provide initial support to individuals in our communities through a five step action plan.
The course is proven to increase participants’ confidence in helping an individual in distress, with one participant reporting, “I feel more prepared and confident in my ability to support a young person who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge... the scenarios provided a great opportunity to practice the skills we learned.”
Since 2017, United Way St. Croix Valley has partnered with numerous community groups, businesses and non-profits to provide training to their staff, congregation, volunteers and community members. With the generous support of the St. Croix Valley Foundation, United Way St. Croix Valley continues to offer youth and adult training opportunities, including virtual, hybrid, and in-person options.
To learn more or to request training, visit the United Way St. Croix Valley website or contact Sauter, community impact director, at Alyson.Sauter@unitedwaystcroix.org or 715-377-0203 ext. 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.