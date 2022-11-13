United Way St. Croix Valley invites all community members to join in celebrating its second annual Acts of Kindness Week, Nov. 14-18. Help spread joy, build empathy and boost confidence by performing acts of kindness throughout the week.
"Acts of kindness are at the heart of our mission to uplift people and unite the St. Croix Valley communities," United Way St. Croix Valley Community Impact Director Alyson Sauter said. "Kindness builds connection, and connection builds community. Acts of Kindness week is an opportunity to highlight the significant and positive impact that acts of kindness, small and large, can have on our friends, families, neighbors, and colleagues.”
From helping a neighbor rake their leaves to letting someone merge in front of you in a traffic jam, United Way encourages every community member to perform one act of kindness each day. To help inspire others, participants are encouraged to share their acts of kindness on social media using the hashtag #ActsOfKindnessWI.
United Way St. Croix Valley’s Success By 6 Director, Betsy Byker, is encouraging young children's parents, teachers and caretakers to get involved by practicing acts of kindness with their children.
“Children learn to be kind watching and listening to the caring adults around them,” Byker said. “Parents are their child’s first and most important teacher.”
Participants can print a coloring sheet that includes age-appropriate kindness activities for the week. Coloring sheets are available at local libraries and online.
Parents and guardians can submit a picture of their child's completed artwork to Sauter to enter into a random prize drawing. Pictures must be sent by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
Community members can find more ideas for spreading kindness by visiting the website. Suggestions range from smiling at a stranger to returning shopping carts to the corral to donating to a local nonprofit.
“Donating to a cause you care about is another way to show kindness to your community,” Lisa Murphy, United Way St. Croix Valley executive director, said. “When you make a gift to an organization you care about, you’re making an impact for a number of people, strengthening your community, and spreading kindness all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.