HUDSON — United Way St. Croix Valley is delighted to announce the selection of Lisa Murphy as its next Executive Director.
“Our future is bright with Lisa leading the United Way St. Croix Valley. Her nonprofit experience and community relationships position our organization to fulfill our mission of uplifting people in the communities we serve” says Josh Lindseth, United Way Board President.
A Polk County native, Murphy has extensive experience in both nonprofit management and in higher education. Previously, Murphy served as Development and Communications Director at United Way, where she spearheaded the organization’s fundraising efforts, including the annual employer fundraising campaign and giveBIG St. Croix Valley.
“I am thrilled to take the reins at United Way St. Croix Valley as we enter an exciting new chapter for our organization,” says Murphy.
Recently, United Way’s longstanding program, the John Coughlin Food & Resource Center, spun off from United Way to become its own independent nonprofit organization, the St. Croix Valley Food Bank.
“The tremendous growth and success of our hunger relief efforts shows the power United Way can have when it focuses on tackling a problem in our community. Now, we are looking at what is next. What are the most pressing challenges our community faces right now and how can we mobilize people and resources to provide solutions? That is the essence of what it means to be a United Way and I am excited to lead this charge as we look to the future," Murphy said.
United Way St. Croix Valley fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Western Wisconsin. In addition to its Community Impact Grants Program to support the efforts of our local nonprofit community, United Way’s work includes 211 St. Croix Valley, its information and referral service that connects callers to the resources available in our local communities, the Success by 6 initiative to provide the support children need to be successful, the Mental Health First Aid training initiative to bring critical mental health resources to the St. Croix Valley, and giveBIG St. Croix Valley, the annual day of giving in support of local nonprofits.
“We have an incredibly talented and dedicated community impact team,” says Murphy, “Together, our top priority is to work collaboratively to make a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors in Western Wisconsin.”
