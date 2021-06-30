HUDSON — Lakefront Park will be one site of a new program from the YMCA in Hudson — Unlock It.
Unlock It is an “outside scavenger hunt escape room,” Executive Director Chris Kost said.
The program started last summer when the Y of the North realized it needed to get people outdoors, Kost said.
“We know that nature’s one of the best things for mental health. We know that anxiety was high last year, depression is high, none of those things are going down,” he said.
So the program was put in place in four sites -- three in Minnesota and one at Camp St. Croix in Hudson. When it first started in November, Kost said they didn’t know how it would be received.
“By Christmas time, even in the winter, cold months, people were flocking out to Camp St. Croix to access this escape room scavenger hunt,” he said.
More than 1,000 groups came through, in sizes from two to 15 people. Families, bachelorette parties and school districts all came out to try the program.
With the success, the Y started looking at how to make it bigger.
The YMCA in Hudson will create four of the programs in areas in the St. Croix Valley. Lakefront Park and the land behind the YMCA building are the first two locations, and the other two are in development.
The Hudson Hospital Foundation is serving as a key sponsor to expand the activity. Kost is also working with Sustain Hudson.
The Unlock It programs are community oriented, not just a Y program.
The Lakefront location will serve as a way to showcase Hudson and its local organizations, while drawing people into the downtown area. With 10 to 12 clues, the hunt will have participants following a path through the area, making stops at places like The Phipps, the Rotary clock or other community options.
The activity will be about a 3.5 mile hike, keeping to paved trails so anyone who wishes to can participate. Participants will follow a map that will be available for print or on phones. It will be free thanks to sponsors, Kost said.
“The goal of this is to really get people outside, get people participating in an activity but also the Y’s way of trying to highlight some of our community,” Kost said.
The program helps address two of the largest pieces in the community’s health needs assessment -- mental health and inactivity.
“It’s going to be another option for people to get outside, maybe get together with friends, have a fun activity and maybe stay downtown,” Kost said.
The program will be in place for a few months, and then be turned off so it can be revamped and come back. The city will re-evaluate it in a year to see if it will continue in the city park.
The program is one of the Y’s efforts to get involved in its community and be more than just its building, Kost said.
“We want to show that we can work together with others, that we care about the community, we want to highlight community and just help strengthen our community,” he said.
