The Hudson Community Foundation is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for up to $3,000 in grant funding for programs to benefit Hudson area residents, the community more broadly or local natural resources.
The deadline for submitting applications is Feb. 15. Recipients will be announced in April 2022.
The Hudson Community Foundation focuses grant funding in the areas of education, human services, civic projects, youth and the environment. The Hudson Community Foundation exists to help create a healthy and vital community and enhance the quality of life for all in the Hudson area.
The Hudson Community Foundation grant application is available online at hcfwi.org. Questions can be addressed to HCF@scvfoundation.org or by calling 715-386-9490.
