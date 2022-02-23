Third Street and Laurel Avenue from the Walnut Street intersection to the Blakeman Boulevard intersection will be closed Feb. 24-25. Closures will begin at 8 a.m. and are anticipated to reopen each day by 2 p.m.
The closures are needed to perform soil borings related to the upcoming 2022 road project to replace the poor pavement and reconstruct the retaining wall holding up the road.
An official detour will not be posted for this closure.
Residents of Third Street may access their houses during the closure using Third Street from the Walnut Street intersection.
The City of Hudson appreciates your cooperation in traveling safely and cautiously through and around work zones. The city asks that you do not drive around barricades, barrels or other traffic control devices for the safety of yourself and workers.
