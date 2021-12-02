Full curbside service to pick up library materials is available and programs are being held off site thanks to support from the Phipps Center for the Arts, the YMCA, the Hudson School District, Hop & Barrel, Faith Community Church and Urban Olive & Vine. Community members can find dates and locations on the library’s website, Facebook page or give the library a call at 715-386-3101.
Curbside pick-up hours
Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Upcoming events
Drive Thru Santa Visit
Join the Hudson Area Public Library at Hudson Prairie Elementary for it’s annual Community Christmas event, Saturday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. Santa will be handing out gift bags including books and waving “hello” at Hudson Prairie Elementary. Drive through with the kids and they can wave through the window. Santa's helpers will help guide traffic and put gift bags in your vehicle. Please enter through the middle school's south parking lot entrance.
K-Kids - A Service Club for Kids
K-Kids is a member-led service group for kids in grades three to six. This event will be held at the Phipps Center for the Arts in the Blakeman room on Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon. Masks are required.
Music & Movement
On Monday, Dec. 6, 10:15-10:45 a.m. join for a fun and free class, ages two to five. Registration is requested. This event will be at the Dancing House, 2000 O'Neil Road.
Ministerial Voices in the Valley
Join the library for an evening of stories from area religious leaders about living in the St. Croix Valley, hosted by Hop & Barrel Brewing on Monday, Dec. 6, from 6-7 p.m.
Part 4 of Genealogy 101: getting the most out of your sources
On Thursday, Dec. 9, 6:30-8:00 p.m., the third part of the genealogy class will be held. This event is 18 plus and registration is requested. The class is virtual.
Just Craftin’ Around
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8:00 p.m., make quilled paper Christmas ornaments, hosted by Urban Olive & Vine. Registration is requested and this event is ages 14 plus.
Tween/Teen Laser Night
Gather for laser tag and food at the YMCA on Saturday, Dec. 18, 6-8 p.m. This event is being held in partnership with the Teen Thrive Program at the YMCA for grades 6-12. Registration is requested.
