The public is invited to attend a forum for North Hudson Village Trustee candidates on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
The forum will be hosted by Mary Claire Potter of the Hudson Chamber of Commerce and will be held at the Village Hall, 400 Seventh St. N.
River Channel, Hudson/North Hudson Community Access Television, will be streaming the event on the Comcast Cable Channel 15 as well as on the River Channel YouTube and Facebook Channel @hudsonriverchannel.
