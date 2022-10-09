Monday, Oct. 10
Hudson Public Works Committee, 5 p.m., Council Chambers.
Roberts Village Board, 7 p.m.
New Richmond Regular Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
St. Croix County Administration Committee, 5 p.m., County Board Room.
Hudson Public Utilities Commission, 6 p.m., Hudson Public Utilities Building.
River Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m., council chambers
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Hudson Housing Authority, 4:30 p.m., Croix View Apartments, 1015 Second Street, Hudson
River Falls Housing Authority, 6:30 p.m.,625 N. Main St., River Falls.
Friday, Oct. 14
St. Croix County Council on Aging and Disabilities, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 17
Hudson Finance Committee, 6:45 p.m., council chambers.
Hudson Regular Council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
River Falls Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school.
