Thursday, Oct. 20
Pierce County Highway Committee, 8:30 a.m., Highway Department Conference Room.
St. Croix County Community Development Committee, 5 p.m., Government Center County Board Room.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
River Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m., council chambers
Pierce County Board, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
St. Croix County Tax Deed Land Appraisal Committee, 1 p.m., Government Center, room 1281.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Canceled: Pierce County Board of Adjustment
St. Croix County Board of Adjustment, 10:30 a.m., Government Center County Board Room.
