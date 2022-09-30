Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2.
Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
Once crews finish paving the shoulders, eastbound I-94 will continue to be reduced to two lanes from Woodbury Drive to the St. Croix River until 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. This lane closure is necessary as crews complete work in the center median.
Then, beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, westbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes from the St. Croix River Bridge to Highway 95 through 8 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. This lane closure is necessary to allow construction crews to build a bypass lane in the center median that will be used to move traffic during the I-94 construction in 2023.
Plan for extra time on your trip when traveling through the area.
All construction traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always be attentive, drive responsibly and slow down in work zones where workers are present.
I-94 between Highway 120/Century Avenue and the St. Croix River is undergoing a two-and-a-half-year pavement improvement construction project that began in July 2022. The work will improve safety, traffic flow and ride smoothness. Construction will occur in three stages with most of the work happening in 2023 and 2024.
