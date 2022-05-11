Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
Friday, May 13
Teen Advisory Board, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Monday, May 16
Just Craftin’ Around, 6:30-8 p.m., register online.
Tuesday, May 17
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
“Keep it Cool” NASA engineering design challenge, session one, 5:30-7 p.m., register online.
Wednesday, May 18
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Bookmarks Book Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m., virtual or in person.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
Thursday, May 19
“Keep it Cool” NASA engineering design challenge, session two, 5:30-7 p.m., register online.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Monday, May 16
Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30-7:30 p.m., registration required.
Tuesday, May 17
High School book group, 4-5 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Little Learners Storytime, 9:45-10 a.m., registration required.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, May 13
Active Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.
Monday, May 16
Woven Together: a collaborative weaving class, 2-5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
BabyTime, 10-10:30 a.m.
Capturing Captivating Landscapes, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hammondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, May 13
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
3D Bee and Hive, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Self-care, 1-2 p.m.
Self-care, 3-4 p.m., virtual.
Self-care, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
DIY: Hobnail milk glass, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, May 19
DIY: Geometric wall art, 6:30-8 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, May 13
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, May 16
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Dungeons and Dragons, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Job Center, 10 a.m. to noon.
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, May 19
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Monday, May 16
Family Resource Center, St. Croix Valley, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.
Wednesday, May 18
Melanie Heuiser Hill author signing, 9:45-11:45 a.m.
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
3rd Wednesday Book Discussion, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.
