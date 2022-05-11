Books stock image
Stock image

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Hudson

Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson. 

Friday, May 13

Teen Advisory Board, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Monday, May 16

Just Craftin’ Around, 6:30-8 p.m., register online. 

Tuesday, May 17

Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

“Keep it Cool” NASA engineering design challenge, session one, 5:30-7 p.m., register online. 

Wednesday, May 18

Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.

Bookmarks Book Club, 10:30-11:30 a.m., virtual or in person. 

Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.

Thursday, May 19

“Keep it Cool” NASA engineering design challenge, session two, 5:30-7 p.m., register online.

River Falls

River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls. 

Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/

Monday, May 16

Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30-7:30 p.m., registration required. 

Tuesday, May 17

High School book group, 4-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Little Learners Storytime, 9:45-10 a.m., registration required. 

New Richmond

The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond. 

Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info. 

Friday, May 13

Active Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Monday, May 16

Woven Together: a collaborative weaving class, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

BabyTime, 10-10:30 a.m.

Capturing Captivating Landscapes, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Hammond 

Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond. 

Call 715-796-2281 or visit hammondpubliclibrary.org.

Friday, May 13

Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.

3D Bee and Hive, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Self-care, 1-2 p.m.

Self-care, 3-4 p.m., virtual.

Self-care, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

DIY: Hobnail milk glass, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Fika/Coffee, 2-3 p.m.

Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual. 

Thursday, May 19

DIY: Geometric wall art, 6:30-8 p.m.

Roberts

Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts. 

For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit  robertspubliclibrary.org/

Friday, May 13

Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, May 16

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Dungeons and Dragons, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

Job Center, 10 a.m. to noon.

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Thursday, May 19

Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.

Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.

Somerset 

The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset. 

Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/

Monday, May 16

Family Resource Center, St. Croix Valley, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., virtual.

Wednesday, May 18

Melanie Heuiser Hill author signing, 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.

3rd Wednesday Book Discussion, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

Bridge Players, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you