Weather Alert

...URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED... Thunderstorms with heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties... Goodhue... * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 921 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the area. * Some locations that will experience minor flooding include... Pine Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. &&