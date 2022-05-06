Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:
Hudson
Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson.
May 3-7
Toddler and preschool sensory room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
K-Kids: a service club for kids, 10 a.m. to noon.
“Keep it Cool” NASA engineering design challenge, 12-2 p.m., registration required.
Monday, May 9
Music and movement, 10:15-10:45 a.m., the Dancing House, 2000 O'Neil Road, register online.
Tuesday, May 10
Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.
Novel Bunch Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., online.
Thursday, May 12
Why Read Poetry with poet Lee Kisling, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
River Falls
River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls.
Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/.
Saturday, May 7
Free Comic Book day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, May 9
Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register online.
Tuesday, May 10
Middle School book group, 4-5 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Little Learners Storytime, 9:45-10 a.m., registration required.
New Richmond
The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond.
Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info.
Friday, May 6
Active Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.
Monday, May 9
StoryWalk Stroll, 4-5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
BabyTime, 10-10:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 12
Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.
Hammond
Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond.
Call 715-796-2281 or visit hammondpubliclibrary.org.
Friday, May 6
Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.
Mother’s Day Craft, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Self-care, 1-2 p.m.
Self-care, 3-4 p.m., virtual.
Self-care, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Paint and Sip: seahorse, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.
Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual.
Thursday, May 12
DIY: woven coaster, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Roberts
Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts.
For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit robertspubliclibrary.org/.
Friday, May 6
Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Monday, May 9
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Tech Night, 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Thursday, May 12
Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.
Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.
Somerset
The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset.
Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/.
Monday, May 9
Family Resource Center, St. Croix Valley, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Storytime, 10:15 a.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Homebound Delivery Day
Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
FNC Bank Study Room, 10 a.m.
Bridge Players, 1 p.m.
