Hudson Area Public Library

 File photo

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:

Hudson

Hudson Public Library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Call 715-386-3101 or visit hudsonpubliclibrary.org/. 700 First St., Hudson. 

May 3-7

Toddler and preschool sensory room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

K-Kids: a service club for kids, 10 a.m. to noon.

“Keep it Cool” NASA engineering design challenge, 12-2 p.m., registration required. 

Monday, May 9

Music and movement, 10:15-10:45 a.m., the Dancing House, 2000 O'Neil Road, register online. 

Tuesday, May 10

Toddler Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Babies and Books Storytime, 10:15 a.m.

Stories for All, 11:15 a.m.

Novel Bunch Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., online. 

Thursday, May 12

Why Read Poetry with poet Lee Kisling, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

River Falls

River Falls Public Library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m Monday-Thursday.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 140 Union St., River Falls. 

Call 715-425-0905 or visit riverfallspubliclibrary.org/

Saturday, May 7

Free Comic Book day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Intro to Mindfulness, 6:30-7:30 p.m., register online. 

Tuesday, May 10

Middle School book group, 4-5 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Little Learners Storytime, 9:45-10 a.m., registration required. 

New Richmond

New Richmond Friday Memorial Library

The Friday Memorial Library in New Richmond’s public open hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 155 E. First St., New Richmond. 

Call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org/ for more info. 

Friday, May 6

Active Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Monday, May 9

StoryWalk Stroll, 4-5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

BabyTime, 10-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 12

Little Learners Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Hammond 

Hammond Community Library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 850 Davis St., Hammond. 

Call 715-796-2281 or visit hammondpubliclibrary.org

Friday, May 6

Fika/Coffee, 9-10 a.m.

Mother’s Day Craft, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Self-care, 1-2 p.m.

Self-care, 3-4 p.m., virtual.

Self-care, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Paint and Sip: seahorse, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Fika/Coffee, 1:30-3 p.m.

Yoga, 7-8 p.m., virtual. 

Thursday, May 12

DIY: woven coaster, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Roberts

Hazel Mackin Community Library logo.JPG

Hazel Mackin Community Library has expanded its hours for limited browsing. Open hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 311 W. Warren St., Roberts. 

For more information, please call 715-749-3849 or visit  robertspubliclibrary.org/

Friday, May 6

Lois Hall Memorial Coffee and Cookies, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Tech Night, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Storytime, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Thursday, May 12

Strong Seniors, 1-2 p.m.

Knitting Group, 2:15-5:30 p.m.

Somerset 

080620.N.HSO.SomersetLibrary.jpg

 

The building is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. 208 Hud St., Somerset. 

Call 715-247-5228 or visit somersetlibrary.org/

Monday, May 9

Family Resource Center, St. Croix Valley, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Storytime, 10:15 a.m. 

Wednesday, May 11

Homebound Delivery Day

Mahjong Games, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

FNC Bank Study Room, 10 a.m.

Bridge Players, 1 p.m.

