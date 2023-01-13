After over 30 years at 503 and 505 Second St., Abigail Page Antiques thought they’d be required to vacate their space by Feb. 28.
On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, ownership of the shop received a letter detailing their timeline.
However, after 48 hours, both Abigail Page and the new building owner, Paul Rode, were able to come to an agreement.
“He is OK and the store is OK,” Anna Owens, shop owner’s daughter and Abigail Page enthusiast said.
Rode, who also owns Agave Kitchen, 501 Second St., purchased the building at the end of 2022 and quickly realized the $4,200 monthly payment from the antique collective wasn’t going to cover his $5,000 monthly building payments. Four upstairs apartment rentals also make up the building, only two of which are currently being rented out, and all of which need work, according to Rode.
The nearly 5,000-square-foot retail space has been occupied by Abigail Page for over three decades and has been a time capsule to some astounding treasures.
The mall of antiques is set to stay.
With 21 vendors, Abigail Page is a place of purpose, nostalgia and exploration.
“You don’t make a living doing something like this, it’s more of a hobby,” co-owner Becky Schober said.
Rode bought the building next door to Agave with no intention of kicking out the current occupants. In fact, it was his hope they would stay.
“I would love to have them stay there,” he said. “I wanted to be able to keep them there, my intentions were… to keep the integrity of downtown.”
He wanted to keep another restaurant from moving in next door to his successful corner dining destination.
“I’m not looking to make a dollar off of it,” he said.
Ultimately, his hopes came true.
Change is hard, especially in the beginning, and the negotiations didn’t go off without a hitch.
“It feels like we got punched in the gut,” Schober said on Thursday, shortly after finding out they’d been asked to leave. “It’s an awful shock.”
The situation mustered many feelings for both sides, but after conversations and negotiations, Rode and the ownership of Abigail Page are at peace.
The history the shop holds will live on in its vendors, visitors and between the walls.
One of those vendors is “Wild Bill” Miller, who has been selling his finds at the shop for about five years. His antique sports collecting goes back more than two decades and ranges from unique mugs, to jerseys, to niche bobble heads.
In a little basement corner oasis, Miller has curated floor to ceiling finds.
It’s all about connection. Connection between fellow collectors, but also between the collector and his find.
Miller recounted a story, smiling as he did, of how one of his family members had in their possession a rare Minnesota Twins ashtray.
Miller had held onto it for a while, but one day someone stopped in asking if there was a sports vendor. He was on the hunt for something specific.
“Wild Bill” was the guy.
He called him up and the buyer asked if he had a specific treasure.
Miller said, as a matter of fact, he did. The price tag was $400.
The two arranged a time to meet. The buyer only had $300 to give him, but he included a jersey as part of the trade.
It was the connection Miller was able to make, not only with a fellow collector, but the collector with the rare item he so enthusiastically sought.
It’s moments like these that make Abigail Page a unique stop in historic downtown.
Whether someone peeks in while waiting for a reservation down the street, is searching for a birthday gift or on the hunt for a specific item, the antique shop catches the eye of all that enter.
There is something of value for everyone, even if they don’t spend money, Miller said.
History of Abigail
Abigail Page Bailey’s family was one of the earliest arrivals to the Hudson area. They settled in what is today, the town of Hudson. Abigail’s father was a retired sea captain from Maine, choosing the Hudson area in the early 1840s for its rich virgin timber. He established a logging camp on the Willow River, calling it “Page’s landing.”
The Baileys were long preceded by the Chippewa and Sioux Native Americans who lived in the area long before white settlers colonized and populated the area for its resources.
Abigail was the first white child born in the area.
She married a man from Iowa, and they built their life in Hudson. They built a home where Hudson High School now stands, had seven children and ran a family farm. Abigail moved to a home on Second Street when her children were grown and her husband died.
She died in 1945 at the age of 98.
Several of her belongings are on display at the Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third St.
