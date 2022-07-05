A 10-year-old boy, Ben Prince, the son of a Hudson pastor, was killed when the roof at a hotel pool collapsed in York, Nebraska, on Sunday, July 3.
According to KSTP Channel 5 News, the Princes were on a family vacation.
At approximately 9:05 p.m. on July 3, the York Police Department received multiple calls about a roof that collapsed at a hotel. The York fire department and sheriff's office aiding in responding to the call.
Once the departments arrived, they located the boy trapped beneath a pile of debris in the pool area. No other people were harmed in the accident, according to a statement by the police department.
Police have called the state fire marshal’s office to assist in the investigation.
According to the York News-Times newspaper, the fire department dispatched ambulances as well as heavy equipment rigs. When they arrived, they found the roof had collapsed into the pool and around the walk-way in the pool area.
When firefighters, EMTs and local law enforcement arrived, the pool area had already been evacuated – however, “one victim was found deceased at the scene.”
York fire department officials called in towing companies with heavy equipment to remove debris from the collapsed roof.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation. York Police provided no further comment on the incident as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Nobody could be reached from the church office Tuesday morning.
York is just over 100 miles west of Omaha.
